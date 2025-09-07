Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 105.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $68.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.