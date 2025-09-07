ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,681,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,905,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

