F5, Inc. $FFIV Holdings Trimmed by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in F5 were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $315.89 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.34 and a 12-month high of $334.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.88.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,605. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

