FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

FirstService Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FSV opened at $201.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.81. FirstService has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $203.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.96.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

