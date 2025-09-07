GitLab’s (GTLB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTLB. DA Davidson raised shares of GitLab to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.39.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,005. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,936,000 after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 148.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,521,000 after buying an additional 3,720,406 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GitLab by 32.3% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,430,151 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in GitLab by 867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
