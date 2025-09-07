Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 114.4% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,705,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 85.0% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

