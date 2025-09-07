Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN Stake Raised by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 421.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.9%

Hawkins stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawkins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

