Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,989 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Michael Harvey sold 21,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $192,798.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 681,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,190. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 174,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,584,973.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 732,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,058.47. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,143,242 shares of company stock valued at $82,738,467 in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

