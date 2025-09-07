Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 19,180 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,815,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,104 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,152,000. Kinnevik AB publ raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 13,434,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,503 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,611,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 371,886 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $202,026.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 668,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,447.44. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

