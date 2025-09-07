Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,725 Shares of Ennis, Inc. $EBF

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ennis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ennis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ennis

In related news, Director Walter D. Gruenes bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,266.57. The trade was a 104.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

Ennis stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.