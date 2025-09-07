Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares $FAS

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 133.7% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 41.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.10. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $189.23.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.