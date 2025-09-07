Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 12.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 182,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $7,890,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $604.85 million, a PE ratio of -142.20 and a beta of 1.23. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

