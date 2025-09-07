Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 27.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,094.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NYSE OUST opened at $27.47 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

