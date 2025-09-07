Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.9% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.6695 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.97%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

