Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 8,775.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.19. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 62.53% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Kathy P. Vrabeck acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,707.20. The trade was a 31.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Keith Cramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $194,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 167,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,856. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $297,873 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

