Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 270,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,329 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $91.48 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

