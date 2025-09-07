Ieq Capital LLC Buys 20,613 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

HDSN stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

