Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 19.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

