Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $5,888,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,960. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,187.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,024.18. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,849 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $58.83 on Friday. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

