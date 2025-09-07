Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 83,733.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 484.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $12.07.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

