Ieq Capital LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Campbell’s by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 399,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,044 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Campbell’s by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell’s by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Campbell’s by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Campbell’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,056,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,145,000 after acquiring an additional 96,355 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.06.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

