Ieq Capital LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Remitly Global by 29.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $251,994.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,212,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,798,030.72. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,920. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,449. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 324.89 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

