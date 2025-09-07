Ieq Capital LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

