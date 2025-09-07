Ieq Capital LLC Invests $252,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,492.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Option Care Health by 186.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Option Care Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $66,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 375,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,191,838.50. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

