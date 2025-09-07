Ieq Capital LLC Invests $254,000 in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. $ALDX

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,575.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 471,231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 131,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, insider Stephen Machatha sold 22,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $113,675.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,264.85. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.80. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALDX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

