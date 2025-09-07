Ieq Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth about $2,308,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3%

DB opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.