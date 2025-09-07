Ieq Capital LLC Invests $281,000 in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ePlus by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PLUS opened at $70.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

