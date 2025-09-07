Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $1.16 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

