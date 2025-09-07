Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

