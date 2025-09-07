Ieq Capital LLC Sells 182 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,451,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,298,000 after buying an additional 188,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,128,000 after buying an additional 526,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,960. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

