Ieq Capital LLC Sells 20 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in argenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in argenex by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in argenex by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in argenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in argenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $772.84.

argenex Stock Up 2.3%

ARGX opened at $750.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $627.89 and a 200-day moving average of $602.37. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $754.00.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

