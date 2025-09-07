Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,579 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.



Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

