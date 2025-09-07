Ieq Capital LLC Sells 880 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,143,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,256,000 after buying an additional 82,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $372.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

