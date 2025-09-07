Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Tang bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $2,336,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,329,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,328,560. This trade represents a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,590,000 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AUPH stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

