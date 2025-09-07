Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. $VTYX

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ventyx Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

