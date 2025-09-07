Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Workiva Inc. $WK

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,370 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 10,282.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Workiva by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $116.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.