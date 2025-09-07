Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

IPG opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

