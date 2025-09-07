Invesco Large Cap Value ETF $PWV Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8,414.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $64.68.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

