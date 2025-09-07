iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 353.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 559.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,455,000 after buying an additional 1,172,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,782,000 after buying an additional 1,167,427 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,302,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $102.55 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.91.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

