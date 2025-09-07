iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 254,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,521,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $321.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $324.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.40.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

