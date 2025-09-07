JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Position Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 44,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $217,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,317.50. This represents a 67.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.33.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.04%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Stories

