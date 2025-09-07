JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $356.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.09 and a 200 day moving average of $237.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

