Kellanova $K Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $49,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.5%

K stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,429 shares of company stock worth $100,650,980 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

