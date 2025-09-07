Kronos Worldwide Inc $KRO Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 258.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 11.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,575,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 102,794 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of KRO opened at $6.20 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $494.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.47 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

