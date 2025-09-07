Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2,350.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after buying an additional 2,610,118 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $55,941,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $35,548,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,196.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after buying an additional 310,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

In related news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $54.75 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $118.21. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

