Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,567 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,788,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,125,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,055,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Lennar Stock Up 2.7%

LEN stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

