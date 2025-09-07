lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $265.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $317.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Down 18.6%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day moving average is $265.38. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $163.98 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.52%. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.