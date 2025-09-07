lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $303.00 at BTIG Research

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $375.00 to $303.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.79.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $163.98 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

