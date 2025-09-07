LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.06. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

