Materion Corporation $MTRN Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Materion were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Materion alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 722.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth $212,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 19.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth $248,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. The trade was a 22.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $121,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Materion

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.